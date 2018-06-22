NJ woman banned from ever owning pets after cruel hoarding

PLAINFIELD — A woman with a history of hoarding and abusing animals has now been banned from ever owning or selling another animal again.

Suzie Bourdouvales, 59, pleaded guilty this week two counts of third-degree animal cruelty after 19 dogs were rescued from her unsafe and unsanitary East Front Street home on March 8.

Investigators say Bourdouvales bred puppies for sale but hoarded dozens of them in her home. Many of the puppies died in her care. Some of those that she sold also ended up dying, prosecutors said.

Best Friend Dog and Animal Adoption and Traveling Paws Animal Rescue in Cranford and Brendan’s Meadows Rescue in Mountainside took possession of the rescued animals.

As part of her plea deal, Bourdouvales will pay restitution for all veterinary costs for the dogs that were seized. She must also undergo a psychiatric evaluation and agree to any recommended treatment.

In 2015 she was found guilty of selling animals out of her car in Plainfield. In that case, she agreed to pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.

Conditions inside the Plainfield woman's home in March. (Plainfield SPCA/Union County Prosecutor's Office)

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.