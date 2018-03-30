NJ weekend weather: Rainy Friday, sunny Saturday, breezy Sunday

Spring is a season of transition, and we've got quite the variety of weather conditions in the forecast for New Jersey through the upcoming holiday weekend.

On Thursday, high temperatures across New Jersey ranged from 47 degrees in far North Jersey to 76 degrees in far South Jersey. Similarly, Friday morning is starting off with a wide range of temps: 40s from Mercer/Middlesex counties on north, with some 60s to the south. There are pockets of dense fog (in the cool zone) and our first line of rain is arriving (from the west).

The first half of Friday looks pretty wet, with periods of potentially steady rain pushing through the Garden State.

While I had been hoping for clearing skies by Friday afternoon, it looks like lingering showers will be possible all day. We'll face a brisk wind too, with gusts to 30 mph possible.

The high temperature forecast is a tough one, given the fog and rain and warm front and approaching cold front. I'm thinking North Jersey will end up a little warmer than Thursday, peaking in the mid 50s. Central Jersey should be about the same, in the lower 60s. And South Jersey is looking at upper 60s to around 70 degrees for one more day.

Thermometers will begin to fall this afternoon, but it won't get truly "cool" until the evening hours. As skies clear overnight, temperatures should tumble into the 30s across the state.

So yes, the weekend will end up cooler. But Saturday still looks like a fantastic early Spring day. Sunny skies, light winds, dry weather, and seasonable high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

I'm keeping a shower (rain or snow) in the forecast for early Easter Sunday morning, but keep expectations are low — that precipitation may fizzle out completely before making it through the entire state. The rest of Sunday will be mostly cloudy and somewhat blustery (gusts to 30 mph). High temperatures will be limited to the lower to mid 50s.

A new development for Monday morning, as a fast-moving, compact clipper system aims for the Garden State. The storm track is tricky — there's a chance it dives completely south of us. The timing is critical too — if precipitation falls before sunrise, it would be mostly snow.

Worst case scenario would be about an inch of snow accumulation first thing Monday. Certainly something to watch throughout the weekend, but it will be far from a monster snowstorm.