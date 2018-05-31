NJ weekend road on Pulaski, Routes 78 and 202/206

TRENTON — Three major highway projects will impact weekend driving around New Jersey.

Two of the closures will mark milestones in their progress while the third will be getting underway.

The Pulaski Skyway will be completely closed starting at 11 p.m. Friday to shift southbound traffic back to the newly completed southbound lanes, according to the state Department of Transportation. A temporary guardrail will be removed with some some minor paving done before reopening Monday at 5 a.m.

The closure is expected to create delays at Tonnelle Circle.

The $1 billion project that rebuilt lanes in both directions on the 3.5 mile Skyway connecting Newark, Kearny and Jersey City began in 2014. The Skyway was first opened in 1932.

Route 78 westbound approaching the toll bridge between New Jersey and Pennsylvania will reduced from three lanes to one in order to complete a slab replacement project. Closures earlier in the spring created multi-mile delays. The closure begins Friday at 10 p.m. and continues until 5 a.m. Monday.

A $1.9 million project to improve the merge of the ramp from Route 287 and Routes 202/206 gets underway Friday at 8 p.m. with the closure of the right lane on Route 202/206 southbound between Garretson Road and Commons Way in Bridgewater.

The project will mill and pave the right shoulder area. Traffic will then be shifted to the right on Route 202 southbound by 6 a.m. Saturday for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to continue daily between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. behind the construction barriers for the next several months with no significant impacts on traffic.

All three projects could be postponed by the weather which is calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms all weekend.