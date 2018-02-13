NJ volleyball coach charged with sexually touching teen

RAHWAY — The coach of a girls volleyball club was charged with inappropriately touching a 14-year-old member of the team.

Peter Nguyen, 50, of Edison, took the girl to his home on two different occasions, gave her alcohol and inappropriately sexually touched her, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said Tuesday.

He had been a coach for Impact for about three years.

Carey did not disclose when the incidents took place.

Nguyen is also a bookkeeper for the Millburn public schools and is head volleyball coach for Millburn High School.

"The Millburn Township Board of Education has been made aware of criminal allegations made against one of its employees," district spokeswoman Nancy Dries said in an email Tuesday. "The Board is unable to comment about that employee’s terms and conditions of employment or the specific allegations made against the employee. To the extent that the criminal allegations may impact the District, we will be fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities."

Carey said that the girl's parents reported the incidents to Woodbridge police, who investigated the case with Edison police and the Prosecutor's Office.

Nguyen was charged with two second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child; one count of sexual contact with the 14-year old female and one count of giving alcohol to the minor. He is also charged with third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Nguyen was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing on Friday.

The prosecutor asked anyone with additional information about Nguyen to call his office at 732-745-3652.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .