NJ vets say too many dogs are getting high from marijuana

It's not laughing matter. An increasing number of dogs in New Jersey are being treated for intentional and accidental marijuana exposure.

According to Peter Falk, a spokesman for the New Jersey Veterinary Medical Association, there’s been a rising number of dogs on pot being treated by Garden State veterinarians. Also, calls to the Animal Poison Control Center have spiked.

Just like their masters, man's best friend has little risk of actually dying from marijuana or developing seizures unless they consume a massive quantity.

But unlike humans, animals have no idea to anticipate the effects of marijuana, which could cause a panicked reaction.

“Some people think they’re very funny and blow marijuana smoke in a dog or cat's face, but that’s totally inappropriate,” he said.

There's also danger in edibles.

“If you have a tray of brownies on your counter and you have a Labrador that counter-surfs, that tray is gone. People have to be very careful about access for their pets," he said.

Falk said if your dog gets high on pot, his or her behavior will probably change noticeably.

“The pet may be wobbly, they may drool, their pupils may become dilated, they may become more vocal. Cats may howl, they may become a little more hyper-active," he said.

“If people know right away that the dog got into somebody’s stash or ate something, inducing vomiting before the drug takes effect may be an appropriate response to that,” he said.

Falk stressed if pet owners realize their dog or cat has gotten high on pot, “they should call their veterinarians; they may just need supportive care, which could be IV fluid, hospitalization, confinement and sometimes some form of sedation if they become very anxious.”

