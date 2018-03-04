NJ utility companies working together to restore power

NEWARK — With thousands of customers across the state still without power after Friday's nor'easter two of the largest utilities in the state have announced they will work together to solve the bulk of the power problems.

Starting on Monday morning crews from PSE&G will join workers from JCP&L in Sussex County, according to a press release from the utility. In total 190 employees are expected to help in the power restoration efforts "for several days," the release said.

"We expect PSE&G's remaining 576 customers affected by the storm to be restored by midnight tonight or early Monday morning," said John Latka, PS&G senior vice president of electric and gas operations. "With crews assigned to complete repairs for these remaining customers, we are now in a position to assist our neighboring utility to restore power to other New Jersey customers."

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday night JCP&L was reporting more than 78,000 customers without power. The bulk of the outages were in Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren Counties. With so many outages, and some customers expecting to not get their power back until Wednesday night JCP&L reached out for mutual aid. PSE&G employees are expected to work 16-hour days, and JCP&L will reimburse the costs for their work.

"Even after working long hours since Friday, our employees are responding to the challenge," Latka said. "They know how important it is to get the lights back on."

Several schools in North Jersey have already announced delays and closures for Monday morning with bus routes blocked by fallen trees.

