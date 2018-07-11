NJ Turnpike crash: 15 hurt when bus, truck collide Tuesday

HAMILTON (Mercer) — At least 15 people were injured Wednesday morning when a charter bus rear-ended a tractor trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike.

State Police said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. and that a total of 50 people, mostly juveniles, were on board the bus. Many people were seen standing on the side of the highway.

Fifteen people were transported for treatment of non life threatening injuries. The remaining passengers were taken to the service area to await another bus.

News video of the scene showed the collision in the northbound outer lanes in front of the Woodrow Wilson service area between Exit 6 for Route 206 and Exit 7A for Route 195. The front end of the bus appeared to be heavily damaged.

Story continued below the video

Police said the were still investigating the timeline of eventsand did not disclose where the bus was from and where it was headed.

The Robbinsville Fire Department said many ambulances reported to the scene.

The crash scene was cleared by 11 a.m., according to New Jersey Fast Traffic.

