NJ turning state vehicles into weather and traffic reporters

New Jersey's Department of Transportation has received a $322,000 grant to equip 20 State DOT vehicles with dashboard cams and weather sensors to better manage storms.

Spokesman Matthew Saidel says this "boots on the ground gear" will be deployed "to allow for the department to better use our resources during and before weather events."

"This effort will outfit different fleet vehicles to allow the department to get real-time weather information including what the roads look like and get up-to-date air and pavement temperature data," Saidel said.

The devices will give the DOT better insight into where plows should go and give motorists more accurate real-time information.

New Jersey is one of five states receiving federal grants to try out innovative technology.

