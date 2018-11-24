NJ troopers find man walking Route 295 — and he’s not sure who he is

UPDATE: State Police on Saturday identified the man as Randall Nunn, 59, of Missouri. Nunn was being treated at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

EARLIER STORY:

State Police are trying to identify a "confused" man they found walking along an interstate highway on Friday.

The man was able to provide very little detail about himself when a trooper picked him up on the southbound side of Route 295 (the former Route 95) near the Scotch Road exit in Hopewell. He said his name may be "Arthur" and that he may have been born on May 15, 1936.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton

, according to State Police spokesman Sgt. FC Jeff Flynn, who said there was no change in his condition as of Saturday morning.

State Police said he was wearing black jeans, a gray jacket and a Minnesota Twins baseball cap. He also said he may have a daughter in New York.

Police asked anyone who can help identity this man to contact the NJSP Hamilton Sub Station At 609-584-5015.

