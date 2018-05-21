NJ trooper, coming home from Marine reserve weekend, dies in crash

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — An off-duty New Jersey State Police trooper died in a car crash on Route 78 following a weekend of reserve duty with the Marines.

Trooper Brian McNally, 30, was heading eastbound at around 6:30 p.m. when he changed lanes approaching a construction zone near Route 737 and drove into the back of a tractor, Pennsylvania State Police spokesman David Beohm said.

Both the car and truck burst into flames, according to Beohm. who said McNally was pronounced dead on the scene.

NJ State Police said McNally was a member of the 154th State Police Class, which graduated August 29th, 2014. He graduated from the Citadel Military Academy and was a Captain in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

"The men and women of the State Police are devastated by the tragic loss of Trooper McNally,” said Colonel Patrick Callahan, Acting Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family. Brian's life was a testament to his dedication to service of both state and country."

"Our thought and prayers are with his friends, family & colleagues in this difficult time," Bedminster Democrats posted on their Facebook page.

New Jersey State Police said a statement on McNally's death would be released later Monday afternoon.