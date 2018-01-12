NJ Transit tweet causes confusion to start Friday commute

Passengers board an NJ Transit train at the Hamilton station (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

NEWARK — NJ Transit’s Friday got off to a bad start, with a tweet about a suspension in service that was quickly deleted but caused confusion as trains were canceled for a sixth straight workday.

The agency tweeted about a suspension of service at New York Penn Station around 5:25 a.m., but that was quickly removed. Passenger Anastasia Goldberg told New Jersey 101.5 that conductors told everyone to get off her train at NYPS, but they then reboarded the train.

She also said there were some initial issues with cross-honoring.

“They also were not cross-honoring, as NJT said in their deleted tweet. People were jumping gates and a PATH operator was yelling for security,” Goldberg said.

In a subsequent tweet, NJ Transit said it was in fact cross-honoring tickets with PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and New York-33rd Street.

Friday’s canceled trains so far include:

NEC train #3811, the 4:51 a.m. from NYPS, is canceled due to mechanical problems, with customers redirected to train #3813, the 5:07 a.m. from NYPS.

A tweet deleted by NJ Transit Friday morning about a suspension of service (Twitter via Anastasia Goldberg)

Four trains were canceled on Thursday afternoon for a total of 14 on the day, according to a tally of status reports posted on Twitter accounts for individual NJ Transit lines. At least 95 trains have been canceled since last Friday. NJ Transit blamed the cancellations on a backlog of repairs created by the recent frigid weather.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said there was no edict from management to speed repairs.

“Since the beginning we’ve been working as quickly as possible,” Smith told New Jersey 101.5.

How to fix NJ Transit — without raising ticket prices again?

Thursday was an especially bad day for NJ Transit:

Overhead wire problems created delays for trains in and out of New York;

A problem with Amtrak’s Portal Bridge caused a suspension in service in and out of New York;

The Federal Railroad Administration has recommended that NJ Transit pay a fine of $12,000 — the largest of its kind — for failing to meet deadlines for implementing positive train control;

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Thomas Fennelly told NorthJersey.com that a NJ Transit bus struck a pedestrian at Bloomfield Avenue and Centre Street in Nutley on Thursday night.

The only good news was that the Atlantic City Line, which had 45-minute delays all day Wednesday and Thursday, was back to being delay-free by Thursday evening.

