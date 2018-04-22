NJ Transit train fatally hits trespasser on Jersey Shore

OCEANPORT —A person was struck by a NJ Transit train in Monmouth County early Sunday morning.

NJ Transit train #7201 was heading from New York to Long Branch when it struck the person north of the Monmouth Park station. The incident happened at Bridgewater Drive in Oceanport along the North Jersey Coast Line around 1:45 a.m. according to spokesman Jim Smith.

Smith said none of the 20 passengers and crew on board were injured. Service was suspended for about two hours following the incident.

The identity of the deceased was not disclosed.

Smith said the investigation is ongoing as to why the person was on the tracks.

