NJ Transit train derails, suspending NY Penn Station service

What NJ Transit called a "minor" derailment caused a major headache to countless commuters Thursday evening after suspending rail service in and out of New York Penn Station.

Officials said a single car on a Montclair-Boonton Line train went off the tracks after leaving New York Penn Station about 6:20 p.m.

The train, No. 6279 headed to Montclair State University, had as many as 1,000 people on board but no passengers or crew were in the car that derailed at slow speed, officials said. There were no reported injuries.

NJ Transit was diverting Midtown Direct trains to Hoboken and cross-honoring tickets with NJ Transit and private buses as well as PATH trains at 33rd St, Hoboken and Newark Penn Station.

After 8 p.m., NJ Transit announced that service to Penn Station had been restored with two-hour delays. NJ Transit and PATH continued to cross-honor ticket through the night.

Meanwhile, NJ Transit bus service to/from the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal was delayed by 15 minutes as a result of an earlier accident and traffic volume on Route 495.

Commuters took to social media to complain about frequent delays and lack of information. Some said they waited for more than 45 minutes.

NJ Transit officials have said they are trying to improve how they relay information about delays and cancelations to commuters.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .