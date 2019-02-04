NJ Transit suspension, fog create Monday morning commute issues

NEWARK — NJ Transit had problems on two lines within eight hours of each other on Sunday night and Monday morning, as fog slowed the commute south of Route 195.

Visibility was reduced because of fog, prompting a Freezing Fog Advisory to be issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem counties.

"Freezing fog sounds really ominous. But it just means that dense fog has formed with temperatures just below freezing. So not only is visibility low, but there could be icy spots as well. It looks like the slipperiness is the bigger problem in North Jersey, while the fog is thicker and visibility lower in South Jersey," Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Temperatures hovering around the freezing point and black ice concerns reduced speed limits on most of the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike.

Rail service on the Gladstone Line of the Morris & Essex Line between Summit and Gladstone was suspended at the start of the Monday morning commute because of an overhead wire problem near Bernardsville. Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses.

A man was fatally struck on the River Line near Cass Street in Trenton around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, shutting down service between Trenton and Bordentown until the end of the line's normal service day.

None of the 20 people on board the northbound train were injured, NJ Transit said in a statement.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

