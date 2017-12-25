Contact Us
NJ Transit service resumes after man struck, killed by train

By Adam Hochron December 25, 2017 10:26 AM
BAY HEAD — Train service on the North Jersey Coast Line was interrupted for around four hours after a man was killed by a train early Christmas morning.

New Jersey Transit spokesman Jim Smith said the man, who was not identified, was hit before 6 a.m. by a North Jersey Coast Line train heading from Bay Head to Long Branch. The incident happened in the area of Sherman Avenue, according to Smith, which is between the Allenhurst and Elberon stations.

Smith said there were no injuries reported by the 15 passengers and crew members on the train at the time of the incident. Service on the line was temporarily suspended, but by 9:23 the company said service had resumed in both directions.

The incident is being investigated by the New Jersey Transit Police, according to Smith.

New Jersey 101.5 FM