NJ Transit service resumes after man struck, killed by train

BAY HEAD — Train service on the North Jersey Coast Line was interrupted for around four hours after a man was killed by a train early Christmas morning.

New Jersey Transit spokesman Jim Smith said the man, who was not identified, was hit before 6 a.m. by a North Jersey Coast Line train heading from Bay Head to Long Branch. The incident happened in the area of Sherman Avenue, according to Smith, which is between the Allenhurst and Elberon stations.

North Jersey Coast Line service has resumed in both directions between Long Branch and Bay Head with residual delays following an earlier trespasser fatality in the vicinity of Sherman Ave. between Allenhurst and Elberon stations. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 25, 2017

Smith said there were no injuries reported by the 15 passengers and crew members on the train at the time of the incident. Service on the line was temporarily suspended, but by 9:23 the company said service had resumed in both directions.

The incident is being investigated by the New Jersey Transit Police, according to Smith.

