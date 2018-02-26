NJ Transit riders — expect delays next week

Jersey rail riders who use the North Jersey Coast Line could face some extra delays, starting next week.

Lisa Torbic, a spokesperson for NJ Transit, said beginning next Monday, the agency will be single-tracking on the North Jersey Coastline, between Woodbridge and Matawan stations, due to a pedestrian bridge being removed at the South Amboy station.

She said as a result of the work, customers may experience some service delays of up to 20 minutes, and customers should allow for extra travel time.

Torbic said the work is being done because the bridge is no longer in use.

She said the work will be done between 9 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on weekdays to minimize the impact to riders. The project is slated to be completed by the end of March.

