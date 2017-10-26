NEWARK — Devils, Rangers Knicks and Grateful Dead fans planning to use NJ Transit to get to games the weekend of Nov. 11 may want to consider altering their plans.

NJ Transit said Amtrak signal work scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and last until the start of the morning commute on Monday, Nov. 13 could cause delays of up to 60 minutes on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley Line.

Annette Petriccione, Townsquare Media NJ

Amtrak will also do track work where the Raritan Valley Line connects to the Northeast Corridor. Shuttle buses will run from Cranford and Newark Penn on Friday night and between Union and Newark Penn.

NJ Transit said Northeast Corridor trains with numbers beginning with 76 will not. The next regularly scheduled train, typically scheduled 5-10 afterward, will still run.

The Rangers and Knicks play at Madison Square Garden in the afternoon and evening respectively on Saturday. The Devils have a Saturday night game at the Prudential Center in Newark and the Dead & Company concert plays the Garden on Sunday night.

The work between Newark Penn Station and Secaucus will require the signals to be taken offline and and trains will have to move slowly through the stretch. It is part of Amtrak's effort to keep the Northeast Corridor "in a state of good repair," NJ Transit said in a statement.

