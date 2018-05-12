NJ Transit rail bridge in Summit hit by truck

SUMMIT — Service on a portion of NJ Transit's Gladstone Branch remained suspended on Saturday after a large truck struck the Passaic Avenue bridge and got stuck.

The truck hit the bridge around 3 a.m., according to city spokeswoman Amy Cairns, causing it to be closed so NJ Transit could inspect the integrity of the bridge. Passaic Avenue was closed between Constantine Place and Beekman Road to allow for the inspection.

Summit police said a crane became stuck under the bridge.

NJ Transit said service on the Gladstone Branch was suspended between Summit and Murray Hill stations for 24-48 hours. Substitute "bus bridge" service will be provided between the two stations.

Photo courtesy TAP Into Summit