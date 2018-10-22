NJ Transit conductor rescued loose dog from train tracks

DOVER — A NJ Transit train crew stopped all train traffic on the Morris & Essex line on Saturday when they heard a dog was running around on the tracks, and were able to bring the pup to safety.

Conductor Howard Kempton spotted the dog and jumped off the Dover-bound train around 1 p.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman Nate Rudy. Kempton then was able to use his tie to make a leash to guide the dog, named Shelby onto the train.

Danielle Gross, a passenger on the train, called the number on Shelby's tag and said the owners immediately came to the Dover station.

Rudy did not know how long Shelby had been away from her owners.

