NJ Transit cancels nearly a dozen trains on Monday morning

NEWARK — NJ Transit canceled nearly a dozen trains on Monday morning, mostly due to operational issues.

The trains did not operate because of mechanical or operational issues. One cancellation on the North Jersey Coast Line was blamed on Amtrak overhead wire problems.

"A combination of mechanical issues and crew availability resulted in this morning’s train cancellations. We accommodated all affected customers by making adjustments to the schedules of subsequent trains. We recognize the impact that a cancelled train has on our customers and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," NJ Transit Jim Smith said in an email.

Based on NJ Transit's Twitter feeds for each line, the 11 canceled trains were:

4:51 a.m. from New York Penn Station on the Northeast Corridor

5:10 a.m. from Montclair State University on the Montclair-Boonton Line

5:23 a.m. from Summit on the Morris & Essex Line

5:55 a.m. from Dover on the Morris & Essex Line

6:07 a.m. from Hackettstown on the Morris & Essex Line

6:17 a.m. from High Bridge on the Raritan Valley Line

6:22 a.m. from Suffern on the Main Line

6:27 a.m. from South Amboy on the North Jersey Coast Line

6:50 a.m. from New York Penn Station on the Montclair-Boonton Line.

8:00 a.m. from Trenton on the Northeast Corridor

9:01 a.m. from Newark Penn Station on the Northeast Corridor

NJ Transit service in and out of New York Penn Station was suspended on Sunday night because of an Amtrak power outage that knocked out a signal.

A message for acting Transportation Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has not yet been returned. Gutierrez-Scaccetti is heading up a top to bottom audit of NJ Transit ordered by Gov. Phil Murphy just days after he took office.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Transition Advisory Committee recommended as a priority to make the agency's websites and apps to "emphasize transparancy" and "providing real time infomration of public interest."

How is your commute affected by this morning's problems? Join our commuter advisory board by contacting reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

