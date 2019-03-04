NJ Transit cancels more trains on Monday afternoon

NEWARK — After canceling 20 trains on Monday morning NJ Transit canceled nearly another dozen trains in the afternoon.

A manpower shortage and mechanical problems were blamed for the cancellations, with no further explanation offered by the agency, which has said it's making better communications with riders a priority.

NJ Transit was cross-honoring systemwide all day Monday because of Sunday night's snow.

At least 11 trains scheduled to run after 3 p.m. were canceled as of 3:55 p.m., based on a count of each NJ Transit line's Twitter account. See the latest alerts here .

An engineer shortage that has vexed NJ Transit has 12 classes underway with new engineers. A class is scheduled to graduate at the end of April.

