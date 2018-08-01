NJ Transit cancels even more trains Wednesday morning

NEWARK — A number of NJ Transit trains were canceled for the second morning commute in a row on Wednesday.

The cancelations started early with trains on the Montclar-Boonton and the Pascack Valley Lines, according to their respective Twitter accounts. No explanation was offered for any of the canceled trains.

Eight trains were cancelled during Tuesday afternoon's commute between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., after 11 trains were canceled on Tuesday morning , most without a reason.

NJ Transit offered an explanation late Tuesday afternoon blaming a number of factors including the installation and testing of PTC equipment, which requires dedicated train crews to perform required testing and program support, and a higher-than-usual number of crew absences.

"Most of the double deckers that were in service are currently going through PTC equipment installations," according to a tweet by NJ Transit's social media team .

Many commuters have said that trains are much more crowded this week and running short of cars. NJ Transit has not yet returned a message left on Tuesday night.

The trains cancelled on Wednesday as of 6:20 a.m. were: Montclair-Boonton Line

6:12 a.m. (#0209) from Hoboken

Morris-Essex Line

6:44 a.m. (#6614) from Dover

6:53 a.m. (#5416) from Raritan

Pascack Valley Line

6:21 a.m. (#1606) from Spring Valley

Was your train cancelled? Do the trains seem more crowded this week? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ