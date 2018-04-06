NJ Transit cancels 12 trains without a reason

NEWARK — NJ Transit ended the week on a down note for commuters, with a dozen trains canceled without explanation on a rainy Friday morning.

Only the Atlantic City Line and Main-Bergen Line escaped without any cancellations. The Morris & Essex Line was the hardest hit, with three canceled trains.

Amtrak signal problems on Thursday night caused 60-minute delays for NJ Transit between Metropark and New York Penn Station. Service on the Raritan Valley Line between Newark Penn Station and Cranford was also suspended because of a man struck on the tracks east of Dunellen around 1:15 a.m.

It's not known if the Thursday night problems had a role in Friday's problems, as NJ Transit did not return a message

Maintenance work by Amtrak on the Northeast Corridor Thursday afternoon also caused delays for part of the afternoon commute between Trenton and New Brunswick.

Other commuters took to Twitter to express their frustration at the commute and said their trains were running slowly between Elizabeth and Newark, or with delays.

According to the individual Twitter accounts for each NJ Transit line, the following trains were canceled:

4:16 a.m. from Dover on the Morris & Essex Line

4:55 a.m. from Hoboken on the Morris & Essex Line

5:45 a.m. from Dover on the Morris & Essex Line

5:47 a.m. from New York Penn Station on the North Jersey Coast Line

6:06 a.m. from Lake Hopatcong on the Montclair-Boonton Line

6:08 a.m. from Newark Penn Station on the Raritan Valley Line

7:04 a.m. from South Amboy on the North Jersey Coast Line

7:05 a.m. from Jersey Avenue on the Northeast Corridor

7:18 a.m. from Lake Hopatcong on the Montclair-Boonton Line

7:23 a.m. from Spring Valley on the Pascack Valley Line

7:31 a.m. from Summit on the Morris & Essex Line

7:59 a.m. from Spring Valley on the Pascack Valley Line

Gov. Phil Murphy has made improving NJ Transit service a priority in the early days of his administration and proposed an additional $242 million in funding for the agency in his budget.

A total of $21 million is going to "bus and rail facility maintenance, technological software improvements, and other supplies that will improve the overall reliability and overall health of the transit system," Murphy said at an event at the Madison train station in March.

Acting Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti has not yet returned a message seeking comment about this morning's cancellations.

