NJ Transit cancels 11 trains on Tuesday with no explanation

NEWARK — It was a rough morning commute for NJ Transit commuters with the cancellation of nearly a dozen trains without an explanation.

Based on a count of the individual NJ Transit line Twitter accounts, the Morris & Essex Line was the hardest hit with seven canceled trains. A reason was offered for only one train: the 8:56 a.m. from Trenton on the Northeast Corridor was blamed on "equipment issues."

A common thread on passenger Twitter messages was that trains were running with fewer cars than normal.

Brittany Line rides the Main Line from Lyndhurst to Hoboken daily and said her train appeared to be three cars short, creating overcrowding.

"No idea why but it made for some really unsafe travel conditions this morning. The conductors handled everything wonderfully and I can't say enough about their level of customer service. But the higher-ups making these decisions...that's where the problems lie as far as I'm concerned."

Line said her train was "so unsafely crowded that someone passed out on the floor. Thankfully, she came to and the conductor handled it perfectly and made sure there were medics waiting at Hoboken."

Neither NJ Transit nor Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti have returned messages about the cancellations. Gutierrez-Scaccetti is also NJ Transit's chairwoman.

The following trains were canceled on Tuesday:

Morris & Essex

7:17 a.m. (#6610) from Penn Station New York

6:55 a.m. (#0481) from Hoboken

7:41 a.m. (#0808) from Lake Hopatcong

6:56 a.m. (#308) from Summit

5:59 a.m. (#303) from Hoboken

5:23 a.m. (#300) from Summit

5:10 a.m. (#402) from Gladstone

North Jersey Coast Line:

6:01 a.m. (#3216) from Long Branch

Northeast Corridor

8:56 a.m. (#3934) from Trenton - equipment issues

Montclair-Boonton

6:06 a.m. (#1000) from Lake Hopatcong

Pascack Valley Line

7:23 a.m. (#1614( from Spring Valley)

Gutierrez-Scaccetti and Gov. Phil Murphy have promised improvement for NJ Transit riders including transparency for riders and improved communication about their trains.

