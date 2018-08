NJ Transit cancelled trains for Tuesday, August 21

NEWARK — NJ Transit continued to cancel multiple trains on Tuesday afternoon.

Six trains didn't make their scheduled run on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon's cancelled trains:

Morris & Essex

7:03 p.m. (#341) from Hoboken due to engineer availability

5:50 p.m. (#6666) from Dover due to engineer availability

4:56 p.m. (#432) from Gladstone due to engineer availability

4:18 p.m. (#6641) from Penn Station NY due to engineer availability

Northeast Corridor

4:07 p.m. (#3721) from Penn Station NY cancelled due to PTC equipment availability

5:37 p.m. (#3738) from Metro Park cancelled due to PTC equipment availability

North Jersey Coast Line

7:04 p.m. (#3514) from South Amboy due to engineer availability

5:25 p.m. (#3513) from Penn Station New York cancelled due to PTC equipment availability

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ