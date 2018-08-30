NEWARK — NJ Transit announced the cancellation of at least 8 trains heading into Thursday afternoon's commute.

Most of the trains were on the Northeast Corridor and Morris & Essex Lines.

Morris & Essex

6:02 p.m. (#1271) from Hoboken due to PTC equipment availablity

6:56 p.m. (#6659) from Penn Station NY - engineer availability

4:45 p.m. (#6662) from Penn Station NY - engineer availability

5:28 p.m. (#807) from Hoboken - PTC equipment availability

Northeast Corridor

5:31 p.m. (#6898) from Trenton - engineer availability

5:42 p.m. (#3955) from Penn Station NY -PTC equipment availability

REINSTATED: 6:39 p.m. (#3961) from Penn Station NY - PTC equipment availability

6:39 p.m. (#3961) from Penn Station NY - PTC equipment availability 4:30 p.m. (#3861) from Penn Station NY - PTC equipment availability

3:07 p.m. (#3853) from Penn Station New York - PTC equipment availability

North Jersey Coast Line

REINSTATED: 6:01 p.m. (#3598) from South Amboy due to PTC equipment availability

How are the cancellations affecting your commute? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ