NJ Transit cancelled train for Friday, August 17

NEW YORK — NJ Transit ended the week on a down note with nearly a dozen cancelled trains on Friday afternoon.

NJ Transit cancellations for Friday afternoon as of 4:35 p.m.

Main/Bergen Line

7:09 p.m. (#1128) from Suffern due to engineer availability

5:20 p.m. (#1167) from Hoboken due to engineer availability

Montclair Boonton

7:22 p.m. (#6264) from Montclair State due to engineer availability

5:55 pm. (#275) from Hoboken due to engineer availability

Morris & Essex

4:19 p.m. (#660) from Dover due to engineer availability.

5:49 p.m. (#6653) from New York Penn Station due to engineer availability.

5.:28 p.m. (#807) from Hoboken due to equipment availability

3:20 p.m. (#6654) from Dover due to engineer availability.

Northeast Corridor:

5:13 p.m. (#3951) from New York Penn Station due to PTC equipment availability.

4:38 p.m. (#3947) from New York Penn Station due to PTC equipment availability.

North Jersey Coast Line:

6:26 p.m. (#3512) from South Amboy due to PTC equipment availability.

5:01 p.m. (#3511) from New York Penn Station due to PTC equipment availability.

