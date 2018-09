NEWARK — NJ Transit canceled at least a half-dozen trains on Wednesday morning as positive train control work continues.

Main Bergen

7:09 a.m. (#1252) from Waldwick due to mechanical problems

Montclair Boonton

7:10 a.m. (#208) from Montclair State due to equipment availability

6:12 a.m. (#0209) from Hoboken due to equipment availability

Morris Essex

5:54 a.m. (#6610) from Dover due to PTC equipment availability

5:23 a.m. (#300) from Summit due to PTC equipment availability

Northeast Corridor

9:52 a.m. (#3834) from Trenton due to PTC equipment availability

8:11 a.m. (#3930) from Trenton due to PTC equipment availability

North Jersey Coast Line

5:53 a.m. (#3500) from South Amboy due to PTC equipment availability

