NJ Transit canceled trains for Friday morning, August 31

NEWARK — Several trains were cancelled during the morning commute on Friday as a lack of engineers continues to plague NJ Transit trains.

12 trains were canceled on Friday as of 7:35 a.m.

Morris & Essex

7:41 a.m. (#808) from Lake Hopatcong - PTC equipment availability

Northeast Corridor

7:39 a.m. (#3712) from Jersey Avenue due to mechanical issues

9:12 a.m. (#3832) from Trenton due to engineer availabiliy

8:57 a.m. (#3720) from Jersey Avenue due to engineer availabiliy

8:05 a.m. (#3713) from Penn Station NY due to engineer availability

9:12 a.m. (#3882) from Trenton due to engineer availability

6:11 a.m.(#3815) from Penn Station NY due to engineer availability

6:03 a.m. (#3704) from Jersey Ave due to engineer availability

7:10 a.m. (#3124) from New Brunswick - PTC equipment availability

North Jersey Coast Line

REINSTATED: 8:45 a.m. (#3227) from Penn Station NY due to engineer availability

8:45 a.m. (#3227) from Penn Station NY due to engineer availability 5:40 a.m. (#3318) from Bay Head - mechanical issues

Raritan Valley

9:18 a.m. (#5170) from High Bridge due to engineer availability

6:17 a.m. (#5714) from High Bridge dur to mechanical issues

8:04 a.m. (#5711) from Raritan due to engineer availability

5:52 a.m. (#5408) from Raritan due to engineer availability

How frustrated are you with NJ Transit's cancellations? Be part of our continuing traffic and transit coverage. Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ