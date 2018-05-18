NJ Transit buses collide in Lincoln Tunnel; 30 seriously injured

NEW YORK — Dozens are injured after one NJ Transit bus rear-ended another in the Lincoln Tunnel on Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. in the center tube. The buses were able to make their way to the New York side, according to Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman.

The Port Authority is leading the investigation.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said a bus that originated from Wayne with 37 passengers hit a bus out of Oradell, which was carrying 25 passengers.

All passengers were injured but 14 from Wayne and 16 from Oradell suffered serious injuries.

Coleman said the tunnel remained open during the investigation into the fender bender.

