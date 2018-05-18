NJ Transit buses collide in Lincoln Tunnel; 30 seriously injured

One of two NJ Transit buses involved in a coliision inside the Lincoln Tunnel (ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

NEW YORK — Dozens are injured after one NJ Transit bus rear-ended another in the Lincoln Tunnel on Friday morning.

The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. in the center tube. The buses were able to make their way to the New York side, according to Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman.

The Port Authority is leading the investigation.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said a bus that originated from Wayne with 37 passengers hit a bus out of Oradell, which was carrying 25 passengers.

All passengers were injured but 14 from Wayne and 16 from Oradell suffered serious injuries.

 

 

Coleman said the tunnel remained open during the investigation into the fender bender.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

 

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Bergen County, Lincoln Tunnel, Newsletter, NJ Transit
Categories: Commuter News, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top