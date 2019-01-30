NJ Transit bus snaps traffic light pole — Did car run a red?

NEWARK — Two passengers were injured Wednesday morning when an NJ Transit bus was hit by a car speeding through an intersection.

The No. 39 bus was headed from Irvington to Newark around 10 a.m. with nine passengers on board when it was struck at the intersection of Bergen and Nye streets in Newark's South Ward, according to an NJ Transit spokesman.

Investigators are looking into whether the driver of the car fled the scene after running a red light and crashing into the side of the bus at a stop.

Car involved in a crash with a NJ Transit bus in Newark (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Pictures posted by RLS Metro Breaking News show a traffic light on top of the bus and heavy damage to a blue sedan. A second NJ Transit bus at the scene was not involved with the crash.

