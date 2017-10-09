NJ Transit bus jumps curb, hits sign, barely misses utility pole

WAYNE — A bus carrying 14 passengers went off the road when one of its mirrors brushed a sign Sunday morning.

NJ Transit Bus No. 197, carrying passengers to the Port Authority, hit the curb along the Hamburg Turnpike at Alps Road on Sunday morning. Pictures posted by NorthJersey.com showed the bus between a utility pole and the sign for the Moore Funeral Home.

The bus narrowly missed hitting a utility pole at the busy intersection, which includes a gas station and the Preakness Shopping Center.

A spokesperson for NJ Transit said no one on the bus was injured and all the passengers were put on another bus for the trip to the Port Authority bus terminal in New York.

The driver of the bus was taken off the road pending an investigation by both Wayne Police and NJ Transit Police.

