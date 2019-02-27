NJ Transit Atlantic City Line, Princeton Dinky to resume in May

ATLANTIC CITY — Service on NJ Transit's Atlantic City Line and the Princeton Dinky will resume May 24.

The lines were taken out of service to allow for positive train control (PTC) installation during the fall as NJ Transit raced to meet the first deadline for the emergency braking system. Once the deadline was met at the end of December, the lines remained suspended with only the promise of service resuming during the second quarter of the year.

Gov. Phil Murphy pushed Executive Director Kevin Corbett to release a date by the end of this week. At a public hearing in Atlantic City last week, riders expressed their frustration at the longer commute they had on the alternate bus service.

“Providing a clear date of restoration is the right thing to do for our customers, so that they can regain the use of the service and the confidence in its reliability, which are both so critical to their mobility,’’ said Murphy. “I am pleased to see that the Princeton Dinky, which is so important to thousands of commuters, and the Atlantic City Rail Line, which is a key part of the life blood of the Jersey Shore, will be operating in time for Memorial Day weekend and the kickoff to the summer tourism season.”

Assemblyman Lou Greenwald, D-Camden, was attending a public meeting in Cherry Hill about the suspension of service and expected the announcement. He told New Jersey 101.5 that the South Jersey delegation had challenged NJ Transit to get the Atlantic City Line up and running by the start of the tourism season.

NJ Transit had initially said the Atlantic City Line would resume service in early January.

“We understand that providing this timeline is so important to our customers’ ability to get their lives back to normal,’’ New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a statement. “We know that customers were inconvenienced by the service disruptions to the ACRL and the Dinky and I’m pleased that those disruptions will be ending soon."

