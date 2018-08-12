NEWARK — NJ Transit followed through on Gov. Phil Murphy's promise to better communicate with the public by announcing on Sunday night that four trains would be canceled Monday morning.

Riders have become increasingly frustrated with the trains being canceled because of engineer shortages, unexpected absences and equipment taken offline for positive train control emergency brake installation. Until now the cancellations were announced the same morning often as riders were already at their stations.

Murphy at a meeting with NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett on Thursday promised a "much more robust and direct communication strategy that will have predetermined services due to PTC implementation clearly posted in every affected stations."

The governor said that riders understand that PTC installation will make for a safer ride but that the railroad be more up front with riders about its affect on their commute.

He also proposed the agency go on a "war room mentality" during the installation to improve service.

The tweets about Monday's cancellations began appearing around 8 p.m. on Sunday. There could also be additional cancellations announced Monday.

NJ Transit spokesman Nathan Rudy said that if the agency is aware of the cancellation and it's an issue other than a call out this policy of early announcements will continue.

The cancelled trains for Monday announced as of 9:25 p.m. Sunday:

Montclair Boonton

8:56 a.m. (#6216) from Montclair State due to PTC equipment availability

7:40 a.m. (#6215) from Penn Station NY due to PTC equipment availability v

Morris & Essex

5:54 a.m. (#6610) from Dover due to PTC equipment availability

Northeast Corridor

8 a.m. (#3838) from Trenton due to PTC equipment availability

