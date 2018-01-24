Contact Us
NJ town’s out-of-town driver ban snags neighboring residents

By Dan Alexander January 24, 2018 11:42 AM
A do not enter street sign in Leonia
A do not enter street sign in Leonia (AP Photo/David Porter)

LEONIA— Residents living across the city border are getting caught up in this Bergen County borough’s new ban on out-of-town drivers during rush hours.

Englewood residents who live on small side streets told News 12 New Jersey they were not allowed  to turn onto their own streets that run between the two communities because of the new ordinance.

The law, which went into effect Monday, was designed to stop local streets from getting clogged with traffic headed to the George Washington Bridge. The blame for the extra volume was put on traffic apps and GPS systems that suggested local streets as alternative routes.

Police are now able to issue $200 fines to drivers who don’t have yellow “resident” tags displayed on their rearview mirrors.

It’s not a total ban, however. Out-of-town drivers can continue to drive on the borough’s three main roadways: Broad and Grand avenues and Fort Lee Road.

Englewood Mayor Frank Huttle told News 12 that his city’s residents only have to tell police “I’m from Englewood” to be allowed to use the local roads. They will not have to produce ID or get the resident sticker.

Leonia Police Chief Thomas Rowe told the Daily Voice that the traffic apps have already stopped directing users into the boroughs.

Rowe told the news site that as of Tuesday hundreds of warnings had been issued and there were no incidents with angry drivers.

