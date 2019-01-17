NJ town must release list of those blocked from mayor’s Facebook

CARTERET — A judge has ordered a Central Jersey mayor to reveal who he has blocked on Facebook after the borough denied an Open Public Records Act request for the names.

Carteret Mayor Daniel Reiman, who was elected to a fifth term in November, banned Steven Wronko from his page after he said the Spotswood resident wrote violent posts using profanity on the page in an effort to be banned, according to court documents obtained by MyCentralJersey.com .

The mayor was not ordered to unblock Wronko in the decision but the borough was ordered to release the list. The suit, which named the borough and the records custodian but not Reiman, also ordered the borough to pay Wronko's legal fees.

Reiman told the newspaper that Wronko will stay blocked until he acts in a "civil manner" and stops harassing residents.

The Democrat filed a defamation suit last October during his campaign against Republican challenger Fred Gattuso, for bringing up old allegations of his being a sexual predator and spreading rumors about an arrest for driving while intoxicated that Reiman said never happened.

