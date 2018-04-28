NJ town grieves for 9-year-old boy killed in front of home

HAMMONTON — A 9-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon after he was run over by a vehicle in front of his home.

Police said Christopher Sacco was crossing the street to get the mail when he was hit by a 30-year-old driver. The driver, who remained with the victim, has not been charged with a crime, CBS Philly reported.

The speed limit on the two-lane rural road is 45 mph. The mailboxes are all on one side.

News of Christopher's death resulted in an outpour of grief and support for his family.

The Hammonton Police Department changed their Facebook profile page to honor the "amazing young boy."

Dave Cappuccio, president of the Hammonton Little League, said Friday that all games would be canceled Friday and Monday so that the community could pay its respects.

"As we all grieve the loss of this vibrant young man, we remember how precious life is and how unfair it sometimes is," Cappuccio said on Facebook.

"We ask that our entire community come out to the ballpark on Monday night at 7:00 PM as we celebrate Chris' life and show our support for Chris' entire family. In a sign of solidarity, I am asking that all players from every division wear their little league uniform jersey."

Christopher was a fourth-grade student at Warren E. Sooy Elementary School.

A Washington Redskins fan, he played baseball for Hammonton Little League and Hammonton Hornets Travel Team. He also played for the Hammonton Youth Soccer Association and Hammonton Hawks football.

An online fundraiser for the family raised more than $19,000 in one day. The family has asked that any other donations be given to the Hamilton Little League or Hawks organizations.

Services will be Monday in Hammonton.