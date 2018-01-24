(Thinkstock)

EDISON — The owner of a pediatric therapy company has been charged with billing the local school district for more than $75,000 worth of services she did not actually provide.

Rebecca Dean, 39, of Bridgewater, and owner of Tiny Tots Therapy Inc., was charged after Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said she filed bogus service claims between September 2016 and this month. Dean was charged with one count of second-degree theft by deception and one count of second-degree money laundering.

On its website, Tiny Tots Therapy lists locations in Scotch Plains, East Brunswick, Edison, Englewood and Warren Township. Rebecca “Sweety” Dean is listed as the company CEO on the website with a degree in occupational therapy from Kean University. According to the website, Dean and her partner Marwa Abdelbary opened Tiny Tots Therapy in 2006.

Tiny Tots Therapy could not be reached for comment on Wednesday night and an after-hours phone call and email to Edison Superintendent Richard O’Malley was not returned.

Dean was arrested and released pending a scheduled court appearance next month.

Carey said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information about the case to call his office at 732-745-4060.

