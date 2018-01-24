Contact Us
Make My Homepage

NJ therapist charged with scamming school district out of $75K

By Adam Hochron January 24, 2018 7:42 PM
school buses
(Thinkstock)

EDISON — The owner of a pediatric therapy company has been charged with billing the local school district for more than $75,000 worth of services she did not actually provide.

Rebecca Dean, 39, of Bridgewater, and owner of Tiny Tots Therapy Inc., was charged after Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said she filed bogus service claims between September 2016 and this month. Dean was charged with one count of second-degree theft by deception and one count of second-degree money laundering.

On its website, Tiny Tots Therapy lists locations in Scotch Plains, East Brunswick, Edison, Englewood and Warren Township. Rebecca “Sweety” Dean is listed as the company CEO on the website with a degree in occupational therapy from Kean University. According to the website, Dean and her partner Marwa Abdelbary opened Tiny Tots Therapy in 2006.

Tiny Tots Therapy could not be reached for comment on Wednesday night and an after-hours phone call and email to Edison Superintendent Richard O’Malley was not returned.

Dean was arrested and released pending a scheduled court appearance next month.

Carey said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information about the case to call his office at 732-745-4060.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM