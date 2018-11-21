NJ Thanksgiving weekend — 23 of the best things to do Nov. 23-25

Looking for something to do Thanksgiving weekend that's not shopping? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry and Holiday Express at Red Bank’s Town Lighting

Kick off the season with the annual Holiday Express Concert & Town Lighting. Holiday Express will be rocking the streets with all of your favorite tunes plus plenty of special guests. The holiday lights will be lit for the first time this season during the concert. The Red Bank Fire Department will be on hand with free hot chocolate. And don't miss the LIVE countdown to light the town with News 12! Free parking throughout town. Donations of deodorant and bars of soap needed for Holiday Express. Donation bins will be located in Downtown locations.

Nov 23, 2018

Downtown Red Bank, New Jersey, 07701

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Holiday Wine Trail Weekend

Come out and join us for a long weekend of wine, food, and merrymaking! We're kicking off a spirited holiday season with a three-day weekend full of fun. You'll find unique gifts, beautiful gift baskets, wine themed holiday items and the return of our popular "Spiceberry", a sweetened cranberry wine spiced with cinnamon, orange peel and a hint of clove. Skip the long lines and craziness at the department store and kick back with us and a glass of wine!

Nov 23, 2018 — Nov 25, 2018

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BERGEN COUNTY

Wallington Fire Department's 17th Annual Holiday Parade

This is the nation's largest night-time firefighter's parade at 6 pm that features over 250 lighted and decorated fire trucks from the Tri State area. Over 8,000 family spectators line the streets of Wallington to see this 2 hour parade that ushers in the 2017 Holiday Season.

Nov 24, 2018

Wallington Civic Center

24 Union Blvd., Wallington, NJ 07057

Thanksgiving Craft Show

This long running show draws thousand of customers to this Thanksgiving weekend event. One hundred and twenty-five exhibitors will be set up throughout the school with arts and crafts. This is the perfect opportunity to shop for the holiday's. Just some of the items available will be stained and painted glass, cutting boards, turned wood pens, pepper mills and bowls, fiber, florals, lighted wood holiday trees, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, apparel, soft sculpture, bonsai, dried herb mixes, olive oils, chocolates, hand painted slates, children's items, totes, pillows, wood character clock, hand knits and much more. Admission is $3.

Nov 25, 2018

Paramus High School

99 East Century Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652

BURLINGTON COUNTY

BCMRC Open House 2018-2019

Burlington County Model Railroad Club - We call our miniature railroad the Rancocas Valley Lines based on our physical location in NJ. We represent portions of a freelanced railroad that goes from tidewater to mountains, running through the typical stations and industrial areas of a large city, then countryside, while serving industries. We run 5-8 trains simultaneously on a double-track mainline along with several other trains operating in various yards. We ask that adults bring a step stool for children under 40 inches tall.

Nov 24, 2018 - Nov 25, 2018

808 Pomona Rd., Right side entrance

Cinnaminson, New Jersey 08057

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Willow Creek Farm & Winery Harvest Festival & Chef Parker's Famous BBQ

A family friendly event to celibrate our harvest! This event is FREE to the public but tickets can be purchased in advanced for our BBQ. There will be a BBQ, kids' rides, facepainter, and many local vendors, live music and much more! Rain Date: November 25. BBQ Tickets, 1 - 3 pm: $25 per person plus tax. Kids 10 and under $15 per person plus tax. Pre-purchase your tickets online. Kid Rides starting at $3 per ride Bounce house, Carousel and Turbo Tubs.

Nov 24, 2018

Willow Creek Farm & Winery

168 Stevens Street, West Cape May, NJ 08204

Festive Friday

Throughout the shopping district in Avalon. Embrace the holiday season with Festive Friday, featuring more than 40 holiday activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Nov 23, 2018

2989 Ocean Dr., Avalon, NJ 08202

Holiday Wine Trail Weekend

The holiday season without wine is like Santa without reindeer — it just won't fly. Hawk Haven wines are sure to warm your winter and provide the perfect gift for a holiday party. During your visit relax by our cozy fireplace, peruse our selection of wine related gifts and accessories, and stock up on your favorite wines. This Wine Trail Weekend kicks off our biggest sale of the year: Holiday Special Savings! HOLIDAY SPECIAL SAVINGS NOVEMBER 23RD-DECEMBER 31ST 10% off 1-5 bottles 15% off 6-11 bottles 20% off 12+ bottles Mix & Match Available in the tasting room or shop online. Visit the wine bar for a Classic Wine Tasting, an educational tasting of a selection of our wines and our current releases. We will also be offering our Wine & Chocolate Tasting on this weekend and each weekend until December 12th.

Nov 23, 2018 - Nov 25, 2018

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Holiday Studio Sale

Join us November 23 through December 2 for the annual WheatonArts Holiday Studio Sale! There will be FREE Admission to the Studio Sale held in the Event Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Monday, November 26). Get your pick of WheatonArts studio glass prototypes, seconds and overstocks, glass by Melanie Guernsey Leppla and David Leppla, and a wide selection of pottery by WheatonArts’ artist Terry Plasket and our WheatonArts Ceramic Studio Artists at discounts of 30 to 70 percent off original prices! WheatonArts Members are welcome to an Early Preview Reception of the sale on November 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Nov 23, 2018 - Dec 2, 2018

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, New Jersey 08332

ESSEX

Guided Monthly Hike at the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum - Thanksgiving Trails

Fall is a time for change at the Arboretum. Spend a Sunday with the Arboretum's Teen Volunteers as they tell you about their ongoing Citizen Science Projects, how this impacts conservation in our community, and how you can become a citizen scientist with the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum. During this hike, we will explore Thanksgiving Trails! Please dress for the weather and be prepared for changing trail conditions. Hikes will last about 45 minutes. Hikes depart at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm. Price: Member: $5 Non-Member: $8.

Nov 25, 2018

Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Santa Parade and Christmas in the Park

Christmas in Pitman! Beginning Nov. 24, Santa comes to Pitman in the Santa Parade. Then each Thursday-Saturday, visit Santa in his house and take an old fashioned trolley ride throughout town and enjoy all the sites and sounds of Christmas each weekend, leading up to Christmas.

Nov 24, 2018 — Dec 22, 2018

Ballard Park

S. Broadway & Pitman Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071

Mullica Hill Lights on Main

Family and pet friendly event along Historic Main Street. Lots of food vendors, specialty shops offering specials. Free pictures with Mr. & Mrs. Santa in Old Town Hall, free amusements, Mummers, Carolers and much more. The main event is the official lighting of the Township Christmas Tree at Old Town Hall. This event has been awarded "Best Event" in Gloucester County four years in a row. Great day tripper event! 6 - 9 pm. Guests topped 8000+

Nov 24, 2018

Lights on Main

47 S. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Winter Village

Marketspace Vendor Events joins The Red Mill Museum Village's 9th annual Festival of Trees in 2018 to bring you the Winter Village at The Red Mill. This outdoor, tented and heated, winter craft market in the heart of Clinton, New Jersey features 40 local craft artisans and vintage peddlers. The Red Mill Museum Village's annual Festival of Trees is comprised of a decorated tree and wreath silent auction fundraiser benefiting the museum's preservation. Guests are invited to tour 12 historic buildings on the beautifully decorated grounds of the museum while enjoying performances by Clinton's 'Dickens Days' theatrical carolers. A general admission fee of $5 (free to museum members and children ages 6 and under) will be retained by the museum for guests entering the festival and winter village. Food trucks will be available on-site. This event is family-friendly.

Nov 24, 2018

Red Mill Museum Village

56 Main St., Clinton, NJ 08809

Wine Trail Weekend at Unionville Vineyards

Unionville Vineyards is excited to participate in the statewide Holiday Wine Trail Weekend produced by the Garden State Winegrowers Association. Held on November 23rd, 24th, and 25th, Unionville will give away complimentary grapevine wreaths and holiday ornaments (one per couple, while supplies last) to all wine enthusiasts travelling the trail. A complimentary tour of the winery and vineyard walk (weather permitting) will be offered each day at 2:30pm. Jonathan Savage will play acoustic rock covers in the tasting room on Sunday the 25th from 1-4pm. An assortment of artisan cheeses and crostini are available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to visit the other participating wineries in the area and around the state. Regionally, collect ornaments from: Beneduce Vineyards (Pittstown), Terhune Orchards (Lawrence), Old York Cellars (Ringoes), Hopewell Valley Vineyards (Hopewell).

Nov 23, 2018 - Nov 25, 2018

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, New Jersey 08551

MERCER COUNTY

#OptOutside with Friends of Princeton Open Space

OptOutside is a movement to encourage people to spend time in nature rather than crowded stores Black Friday shopping the day after Thanksgiving. The community is invited to the Mountain Lakes House to enjoy nature-themed art activities, live music, cider and snacks. Trail maps will be available for walks and hikes before or after the event. All ages are welcome to this free, rain or shine event. While this event is FREE, please pre-register via Eventbrite.com to help us plan for attendance. There is no need to print your ticket. This day is also the kick-off of the Friends of Princeton Open Space annual Give Thanks for Nature Photo Contest. Professional and amateur photographers alike, are encouraged to take their best shot of all that the Mountain Lakes Preserve has to offer, and submit a photo for a chance to win nature-themed prizes. Winners will be contacted by January 15, 2019. Winner will receive prizes courtesy of REI.

Nov 23, 2018

Mountain Lakes House

57 Mountain Ave., Princeton, NJ 08540

Holiday Wine Trail Weekend

In the wine tasting room, Try our award-winning wines and warm up with our hot mulled wine. Sample our delicious Gift Basket "ingredients" - homemade baked goods, apple butter and more. On Sunday enjoy live music from 1pm-4pm. Holiday Wine Trail Weekend - Make a day of visiting New Jersey wineries on the Wine Trail. If you are participating in the Garden State Wine Growers Association Wine Trail weekend, receive a wreath and ornament at the first winery you visit, and then collect an ornament at each winery you visit after. Terhune Orchards has special apple seed ornaments for your collection. Enjoy fun for the whole Family with wagon rides and visiting our barn yard of animals. Choose the perfect Christmas tree and wreath. Unique selection of gift baskets, with Terhune Orchards fruit, baked goods, and even wine - perfect for anyone on your list!

Nov 23, 2018 — Nov 25, 2018

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Hsoliday Bazaar

Don't miss the most spectacular holiday market in New Jersey! The Asbury Park Holiday will feature over 200 of the best local and regional artists, vendors, and shops selling the cutest and coolest vintage, handmade, art, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, and more. The Asbury Park Bazaar will take place in beautiful and historic Convention Hall, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland this holiday season. The Bazaar will feature live music and special performances, Photos with Santa Sundays, holiday photo booth, a 30 foot Christmas tree, fireplace lounge, and beautiful holiday decor. While you shop, enjoy a seasonally-inspired menu and holiday drinks at the Anchors Bend, Asbury Oyster Bar and Mogo Taco. Feeling creative? Join us for kids art classes and holiday craft workshops. The holiday market is inspired by the traditional "Weihnachtsmarkts" in Germany. So be sure to stop by our hot drink bar to enjoy traditional glühwein (hot mulled wine), hot chocolate or hot cider

Nov 24, 2018 - Nov 25, 2018

Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

80s Night With The Funktion Band - For The Wanamassa Fire Co!

We are proud to announce a show to benefit The Wanamassa Fire Co. Portion of entry fee to go to New Jerseys Bravest! Join The Funktion Band Live diggin' on your favorite eighties tunes! Shop Saturday .. We have lots of turkey and pie to burn off! $10 entryLets Get Back to The 80's!

Nov 23, 2018

The Headliner

1401 New Jersey 35, Neptune City, NJ 07753

33rd Annual Born To Run 5 Mile Race

33rd Annual Born To Run 5 Mile Race (day after Thanksgiving) in Freehold, NJ - Bigger and Better with Vendor Expo, Finishers Medals, T-shirts, Kids Races, Live Music, Age-group Awards and raffles. Proceeds to benefit Freehold Open Door Food Pantry - helping to "Fight Hunger in Your Hometown". Pre-registration at RunSignUP or Race day starting at 9:00 AM at the Freehold Fire House 51 West Main Street, Freehold, NJ. Run through the historic streets of Freehold to Lake Topanemus and back into town for a post race celebration.

Nov 23, 2018

51 W. Main St., Freehold, NJ 07728

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Everyone's favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE is a present the whole family can enjoy!

Nov 24, 2018

99 Monmouth St., Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

SOMERSET COUNTY

Swallow Hill Farm Alpacas Holiday Open House

Come meet alpacas at our farm overlooking the Sourland Mountains! Learn about raising alpacas and training. Shop local Black Friday and Saturday. Lots of alpaca products for sale. Spinning and weaving demonstrations too! Find us on Facebook @SwallowHillFarmAlpacas

Nov 23, 2018

583 Montgomery Rd., Hillsborough, New Jersey 08844

The Drowsy Chaperone

The Brook Arts Center, in association with the Media and Performance Collective, launches their production of the 2006 Tony Award winner, The Drowsy Chaperone, a parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. The story concerns a middle-aged, musical theater fan; as he plays the record of his favorite musical, the (fictional) 1928 hit. The show comes to life onstage as he wryly comments on the music, story, and actors. The Drowsy Chaperone runs November 23rd to December 2nd at the Historic Brook Theater located at 10 Hamilton Street in Bound Brook, NJ. Performances are at 8 pm on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2 pm on Sundays. Adult tickets are $20 and Student/Senior $10. Tickets are on sale online at www.brookarts.org or at the door. The Media and Performance Collective and Brook Arts Center are producing The Drowsy Chaperone to benefit Alternatives, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services to individuals and families with special needs which enable them to reach their highest level of independence and integration into the community. All profits after expenses will be donated to Alternatives, Inc. to aid in their mission of providing Dignity Through Independence.

Nov 23, 2018

10 Hamilton St., Bound Brook, New Jersey 08805

WARREN COUNTY

Jingle on Main

Join us once again for a wonderful small-town tradition: Jingle on Main. Hosted by the Greater Blairstown Business Association the beloved holiday event features vendors, original artists, community groups, two stages of live music, free kids' activities, delicious local food and, of course, Santa in his own Winter Wonderland. Full of rural charm, Jingle on Main is set in Blairstown's Village area on Historic Main Street, right next to the Blair Falls, Roy's Hall, the Blairstown Museum and Blair Academy. Don't miss the official Blairstown tree lighting, complete with holiday characters and caroling!

Nov 24, 2018

8 Main St., Blairstown, New Jersey 07825