OAKLAND — Two 17-year-olds drowned at Ramapo Lake inside Ramapo Mountain State Forest during a storm on Tuesday.

State Park Police said they were notified about 7 p.m. about two possible drownings. Multiple police departments, including Oakland, Ringwood and Wanaque, were already at the site. The Oakland dive team also responded along with numerous Passaic and Bergen county fire departments, dive teams and boats.

Divers recovered the bodies of a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl late in the evening. They were removed from the scene after examination by the Passaic Medical Examiner's Office, according to police, who did not disclose their identities.

Mayor Linda Schwager told NBC 4 New York that the male had jumped into the lake to save the teen girl.

The 4,200-acre park spans Bergen and Passaic counties and is popular with swimmers and hikers.

