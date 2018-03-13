This powerhouse NJ teen could win American Idol this season

From South Jersey to the West Coast, Mara Justine easily clinched her ticket to Hollywood on American Idol! The Atlantic County teen got the first standing ovation of the new season, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The stars also raved about Mara on Twitter as her Idol audition aired Tuesday on ABC.

Mara Justine is not a reality competition newbie. She went far on NBC’s 9th season of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Her 'top 10' prediction from Katy Perry was actually a full circle moment for Mara. She did one of Perry's hits in 2014 to make it into the AGT top 12.

In between reality competition series, Mara has done the National Anthem at professional sports games, including the 76ers and the Mets .

Mara Justine posted a video to social media as friends and family in Galloway Township gathered to view her big moment on Tuesday. Let's all hope Katy Perry's prediction rings true and that we'll watch our Jersey Girl go far on American Idol!

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first repor ting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.