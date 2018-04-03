NJ teen sings ‘Cops’ theme during arrest, video shows

HAWORTH — A Newark teen pursued by police after driving a stolen car through a golf course early Saturday morning was caught on video singing the "Cops" theme as he was apprehended.

Police told NorthJersey.com the pursuit started when an officer noticed the teen driving a Mazda 3 erratically on Haworth Avenue and Schraalenburgh Road early Saturday morning. The teen took off when the officer pulled behind the sedan, and after blowing by a stop sign, police said he drove onto the course at the White Beeches Country Club.

He was eventually stopped after abandoning the car in Dumont. According to the video, he was chased on foot into a backyard, where he was caught by police. As he was placed into a patrol vehicle, the teen started singing "Bad Boys" by Inner Circle, the theme to the TV show "Cops," according to dashcam video obtained by NorthJersey.com.

The teen was suspected of breaking into several vehicles in Closter and Harrington Park, stealing debit cards and cash, police told the Northern Valley Daily Voice. The car he used in the pursuit was stolen from East Orange, according to police.

The teen is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro.

"Cops," which ran for 24 years on Fox, now runs on the Paramount Network cable channel, formerly known as Spike TV.

