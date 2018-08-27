NJ teen badly injured in Jacksonville video game competition shooting

JACKSONVILLE — One of the players injured in Sunday's shooting at a video game competition in Florida was from New Jersey.

The Los Angeles Times reported that George “Fitzmagic13” Amadeo, 17, of Belford was shot at the Madden 2019 video game tournament inside a restaurant at the Jacksonville Landing shopping complex. He was at the tournament with his father, according to tweets from his family.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said they believe David Katz, 24, of Baltimore opened fire and killed two people before fatally shooting himself as a livestream of the event appeared to capture gunfire, shouts, and screams.

Nine people were wounded by gunfire and two others had been hurt in the chaos as people sought to flee. Williams said the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

A tweet from @fitzmagic13 said he was 5 feet away from the gunman and that his father jumped on him when he began firing. Amadeo said he was scheduled for surgery today and he should recover, but was "heartbroken" over the incident.

Tweets from his sister, @NinaMarie716, and mother, @MaddenBabe, indicate they have arrived in Florida.

Dr. Michael Samotowka, trauma medical director at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, identified one of the injured as Amadeo at a press conference, according to ABC News .

Final confirmation of the suspect's identity was pending as the FBI in Baltimore assisted with the investigation. Katz was listed as the winner of the 2017 tournament.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

