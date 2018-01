Audubon Police

AUDUBON — Police are looking for help finding teenager Emily O’Connor, who has been missing since Tuesday.

She was last seen at the Audubon High School, police said. She is described as 5 feet and 4 inches, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 856-547-1171.

