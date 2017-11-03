Driving and listening to music, NJ teen’s SUV ends up 4 feet off ground

HOPATCONG — A teen was driving along one moment before he found his car 4 feet up between two trees.

It wasn't clear why the 17-year-old went off Sparta Stanhope Road about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, police said. The boy only remembered driving and listening to music and then seeing his hood getting bent up after the vehicle lodged into the trees.

An investigation determined the SUV was traveling south and crossed the double yellow line onto the northbound side. Investigators determined the brakes were not applied.

Police helped the teen out of the vehicle. The airbags went off and the teen was not hurt. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The teen was not issued a ticket and was picked up by his parents.