NJ teen babysitter guilty of molesting girl

By Sergio Bichao December 26, 2017 6:10 PM
MORRISTOWN — A man could face up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced next year after being found guilty of molesting a girl when she was 4 and 5 years old.

Cameron Muir, 23, was convicted of two counts each of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree child endangerment.

A Morris County jury, however, acquitted the Stanhope resident of the more serious first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Prosecutors say Muir first molested the girl when he was 17 years old and then again when he was 18. Prosecutors say Muir was acting as the girl’s babysitter.

Muir is being held at Passaic County Jail until he is sentenced April 25.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

