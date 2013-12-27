NJ Teen Accused of Fatally Stabbing Sister

A northern New Jersey teenager has appeared in court to face charges that he fatally stabbed his 20-year-old sister with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Flickr User Tex Texin

Bergen County Prosecutor John Molinelli says 17-year-old Travis Gallo stabbed sister Teia Gallo multiple times around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in their Washington Township home.

Friday's court hearing in Hackensack was closed because the suspect is a juvenile.

Officials say the suspect and victim are among 12 children in the family. The prosecutor says another sibling was home at the time of the stabbing and called 911.

The Gallo family's spacious, well-kept house sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in a quiet residential neighborhood. On Friday a neighbor said the family was friendly and the suspect was a "normal kid," though quiet.

