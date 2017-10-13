MAYWOOD — A teacher's aid who lives in this Bergen County borough has been accused of raping a teenage girl.

Phillip Cerone, 27, was charged Thursday with second-degree sexual assault, and second- and third-degree child endangerment.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said it learned of the allegation on Wednesday.

Prosecutors did not publicly release other details, including where Cerone worked or where the assault took place.

The state pension database lists a Phillip Cerone as employee of the South Hackensack school district, which serves students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

The district's superintendent said Friday that Cerone has been suspended.

"During the period of his leave, Mr. Cerone is not permitted on school district property," Superintendent Gregorio Maceri said in an email. "We know that this matter, which was recently brought to the Board’s attention, may cause concern or be disruptive to our school community, and that you may have many questions about the specific circumstances. However, please understand that there has been no adjudication of the charges involving Mr. Cerone, and we have a further obligation to respect his privacy rights except to the extent that information is already in the public domain."

Cerone was being held Thursday at Bergen County Jail. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated Friday to include a statement from South Hackensack's schools superintendent.



