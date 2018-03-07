NJ teacher survives lightning strike during ‘thundersnow’

MANCHESTER — An Ocean County teacher is expected to be OK after she was struck by lightning during Wednesday's thundersnow storm.

Police identified the Manchester Middle School teacher as a 33-year-old Toms River resident.

She was struck while working on bus duty for afternoon dismissal. Police say she was holding an umbrella.

The woman was helped back inside the building by her co-workers. She was then taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center after feeling "tingling to her hand and arm," police said. She suffered what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the staff member and her family and hope for a speedy recovery," schools Superintendent David Trethaway said.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com