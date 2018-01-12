NJ teacher made pervy music video, photo albums of boys urinating — prosecutors

(NJ Attorney General’s Office)

A former South Jersey elementary school teacher used hidden cameras to create edited videos and elaborate photo montages of young boys urinating in a restroom, state prosecutors say.

Among the 300 files of child pornography that investigators said they found on Thomas Guzzi Jr.’s electronic devices was a music video that spliced footage of a boy dancing during rehearsals with hidden footage of his genitals while he urinated.

Other files included similar photo montages, authorities said Friday, adding that Guzzi kept his collection organized in computer folders created for each of his victims.

Guzzi, 38, was among 16 men arrested in 2016 in a sting that also netted a school bus driver.

He was recently arrested again after authorities wrapped up an investigation and obtained indictments on a list of charges that could land Guzzi behind bars for at least five years if he is found guilty.

Guzzi was a 5th grade teacher at Winslow Elementary School before he resigned after his arrest. His teaching certificate also has been revoked.

He was being held Friday in jail awaiting a hearing before a judge. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

State prosecutors say Guzzi hid a camera in a restroom and another in the rehearsal space of the Broadway Theatre of Pitman, where he also worked as an advisor.

Officials are concerned that there might be other victims.

“Guzzi’s alleged heinous conduct highlights the alarming fact that child predators often seek positions in which they are entrusted with the supervision of children, only to betray that trust by sexually exploiting vulnerable young victims,” state Attorney General Christopher Porrino said Friday after the indictments were unsealed.

“This case further affirms what was starkly illustrated by the 79 sex offenders we recently arrested in Operation Safety Net, namely that those who share child pornography also frequently share a proclivity for hands-on sexual abuse or exploitation of children.”

Guzzi is charged with six counts of second-degree manufacturing child pornography, second-degree distribution of at least 25 child porn images, second-degree storing of child pornography on file-sharing program, third-degree possession of at least 100 images of child pornography and third-degree invasion of privacy.

